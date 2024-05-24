Create New Account
The Vision - Padlocks on the White House Roof Perry Stone
Perry Stone


May 21, 2024


This vision was given in the early 1960's. Now it may be coming to pass!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: / perrystonevoe

Twitter: / perrystonevoe


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0scCBTkDZg

white houseprophecyvisionperry stoneroofpadlocks

