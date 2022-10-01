Create New Account
Safe and Effective, A Second Opinion (2022) Oracle Films News Uncut.
Safe and Effective, A Second Opinion (2022) Oracle Films News Uncut.

https://rumble.com/v1mazlk-safe-and-effective-a-second-opinion-2022-oracle-films-news-uncut..html


Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/dIVZ5ssWB-o


Premiered Sep 28, 2022 If this video goes down, continue watching on https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandef... If you'd like to see more independent projects like this happen in the future, or you feel inclined, you can donate to us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject. Sub to our main channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiQ0...


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


MHRA, mRNA Jabs Safe, A Second Opinion

