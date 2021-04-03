© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 3rd 2021 Great State Alliance 2nd Monthly Brunch. MAAP MEDIA
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 03, 2021
April 3rd 2021 Great State Alliance 2nd Monthly Brunch.
Great State Alliance Monthly Brunch. On behalf of Great State Alliance they would like to thank each person that participated in the event, the monthly brunch for the GSA members and they hope to see you all real soon, on the next functions.
THANK YOU FORMER SECRTARY OF STATE KEN BENNETT AND SENATOR BARTO FOR FIGHTING FOR OUR FREEDOM! #kenbennett #nancybarto
#maaprealtalkshow #maapreal #greatstatealliance #maapmedia #gsa.
#georgenemeh #jeremywood
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW IS OUR CHANNEL.
Camera Op: by Daniel Halprin
Editor: George Nemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media. Copyright 2021
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA
Great State Alliance Monthly Brunch. On behalf of Great State Alliance they would like to thank each person that participated in the event, the monthly brunch for the GSA members and they hope to see you all real soon, on the next functions.
THANK YOU FORMER SECRTARY OF STATE KEN BENNETT AND SENATOR BARTO FOR FIGHTING FOR OUR FREEDOM! #kenbennett #nancybarto
#maaprealtalkshow #maapreal #greatstatealliance #maapmedia #gsa.
#georgenemeh #jeremywood
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW IS OUR CHANNEL.
Camera Op: by Daniel Halprin
Editor: George Nemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media. Copyright 2021
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.