Sanctuary Services and Feasts - Temple of God (6/7)

Throughout this video series I have been trying to impress upon you that
the whole of Revelation’s story is really centered on the revelation or
revealing of all that Jesus is. If you were to look at the sanctuary
you would notice that it is laid out in such a way that you could draw
the cross of Calvary in the sanctuary; and the neat thing about it is
the sinner still comes to the cross and stands at the foot of the cross
just as they did in times of old. Everything points to Jesus. Everything
is a revelation of Jesus.
Now having said that, let me ask you a question: when was the last time
you heard a very earnest discussion about the war of 1812? Do you
honestly know who fought in the war of 1812? Most Americans don't have a
clue as to who fought in the war of 1812. Does it matter? Yes, it does
matter because we are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past when we
haven't learned the lessons from history. We’re still making the same
mistakes; but my point is rather simple in that, the war of 1812 was
only around 200 years ago, yet we never discuss it anymore, we never pay
any attention to it anymore, we never give it much consideration
anymore; and this leads me to the question: after we've been in heaven
for 500 years or 1500 years or 5000 years, do you think that we're going
to spend a lot of time discussing how the Great Tribulation played out?
No, we will spend a lot of time discussing what Jesus has done, but
what the actual historical events on earth were will be of minor
importance. What will be of supreme importance is how Jesus made it
possible for us to be there!
I remember back in 1974 a great scare was put on many people about the
exchange of currency and how that your money was going to be snatched
from you overnight, and it was going to be exchanged and the mark of the
beast was going to be set up overnight, and great fear fell upon many
groups of people. This is what I call a socio-political interpretation;
and these interpretations are always based on fear, never Jesus. I
believe the revelation of Jesus, the book, is the revelation of Jesus,
the Son of God. Yes, there are some beasts, there are some horns, there
are some heads; there's some persecution and there's some plagues, and
there's some trumpets and there are some seals, but if you never get to
see Jesus in the story, you've missed the whole point. Let me be a
little bolder... if your understanding of Bible prophecy does not lead
you into a soul winning experience, you've missed the whole point! The
reason that God gives us the inside information of what he's about to do
is so that we might cooperate with him for the saving of men and women,
boys and girls; and if we are not focused on that objective, if we're
not concerned with that ultimate pursuit, we've missed the whole point.
