Menstrual Irregularities, Studies, Testimonies & Solutions with MyCycleStory | Ep 56

Thousands of women have shared their testimonies of menstrual irregularities with MyCycleStory, founded by Tiffany Parotto of Health Freedom Florida, who joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson." From no period at all, to hemorrhaging, bleeding for more than a year, bleeding in children as young as two, and decidual cast shedding - the loss of a woman’s entire uterus, and more. MyCyleStory.com has since launched multiple studies with physicians and researchers like OBGYN Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and more. As well as Florida Bill SB222 / HB305: Protection of Medical Freedom that has been filed in the Florida legislature aiming to end discrimination based on your vaccination status this year, with help of citizens and supporters.Show more
MyCycleStory.com
Florida Bill SB222 / HB305 citizen action: https://healthfreedomflorida.com/legislation
COVID-19 and the surge in Decimal Cast Shedding Study: https://millionsagainstmandates.org/womens-menstrual-anomalies-study/
Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
