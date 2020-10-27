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Flat Earth Truth Does Not Fear Investigation Documentary, Part 1
The English Conspiracy Channel
The English Conspiracy Channel
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8498 views • October 27, 2020
Alot of these videos I am uploading to show you are extreamly censored, hidden or out-right banned on mainstream platforms like Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and so on.

Please consider joining the ''FLAT OUT TRUTH'' Facebook group, it covers pretty much any topic you can think of. And I'm an admin there so let me know if you are having any trouble joining, i'll help you out.
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youtube wont allow, cheers :)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus

**********

This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.

PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Brand New Tube: - https://brandnewtube.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public

The English Conspiracy Channel Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The-English-Conspiracy-Channel-102509211583779/?view_public_for=102509211583779

Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.

[PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU NOTICE ANY LINKS NOT WORKING, CHEERS]
Keywords
sciencefearnasainvestigationspaceearthplanetsstarssunwaterdocumentarynotpart1flatplaneleveldubayericdoesgloberocketfirmamentstationarydome
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy