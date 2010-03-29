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March 29 2010 Perfect Examples of Evil Highly Influential Scientists Biology Lecture Robert Sapolsky
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100 views • September 03, 2021
March 29 2010 Perfect Examples of Evil Highly Influential Scientists Biology Lecture Robert Sapolsky
Stanford
https://youtu.be/NNnIGh9g6fA?t=1576
1. Introduction to Human Behavioral Biology
(March 29, 2010) Stanford professor Robert Sapolsky gave the opening lecture of the course entitled Human Behavioral Biology and explains the basic premise of the course and how he aims to avoid categorical thinking.
March 29 2010 Stanford Professor Robert Sapolsky
Stanford
https://youtu.be/NNnIGh9g6fA?t=1576
1. Introduction to Human Behavioral Biology
(March 29, 2010) Stanford professor Robert Sapolsky gave the opening lecture of the course entitled Human Behavioral Biology and explains the basic premise of the course and how he aims to avoid categorical thinking.
March 29 2010 Stanford Professor Robert Sapolsky
Keywords
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