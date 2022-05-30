Elite Schools’ Vaccine Mandates Are Based Solely on CDC Recommendations

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05/27/2022 Joni McGary: NoCollegeMandates.com is a coalition of several thousand College stakeholders who are united to end campus COVID-19 vaccine mandates that are required for enrollment at 1000 colleges across the country. These schools, especially the Ivy League, are based solely on CDC talking points and recommendations, because their mindset similar to the narrative is definitely steeped in those universities. They also receive tremendous amounts of money from the federal government.