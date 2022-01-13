© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SO B😉RIS ANTI-VAXXERS ARE TELLING THE TRUTH😉
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • January 13, 2022
THE WORLD OR AT LEAST HALF OF US KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON, WE KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON EVEN BEFORE THIS PLANDEMIC DID HIT THE WORLD, IT'S EVEDENT THAT THEY HAVE GOT SPIKE PROTEIN, NANO-TECHNOLOGY, RFID CHIPS, GRAPHENE OXIDE INSIDE THESE POISONS THAT YOU CALL A VACCINE😉😉😉
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.