Video of the attack in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Video of the attack in Abu Dhabi.
An explosion rocks the Fujairah air base in the United Arab Emirates.
⚡️Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates has announced the suspension of all flights until further notice as part of preventive measures, according to a statement from the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR).
⚡️The leadership of the Iraqi Hezbollah battalions said: "We will soon begin attacking American bases in response to their aggression."