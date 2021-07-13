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Exposing the Lies in Government Schools, with Rhonda Thomas
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300 views • July 13, 2021
Government schools are turning children away from God and their families and toward the progressive worldview, and this crisis must be addressed, warned Truth in Education President Rhonda Thomas in this interview for Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Thomas has been involved in this for many years, working with legislators and education officials to try to get the Comprehensive Sexual Education, Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning out of the public-education system. If the Marxist agenda is not stopped, the consequences will be disastrous.
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