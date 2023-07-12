What does The Lord want us to learn from the scars of life's afflictions? Philip Woodley looks at inspiring figures of the past, such as missionary Amy Carmichael and asks where are our scars of service? Hast thou no scars? Press on earnestly, not counting the cost but the cost of our Salvation.

Scriptures used: 2 Corinthians 11 & 12, 2 Timothy 4, Psalm 55 & 103:12, I Corinthians 15, Isaiah 43:25, John 4, Luke 19, 2 Thessalonians 3, Hebrews 6 & 13.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 9th July 2023. Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

