THE BIO-TERRORISTS

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Covid 19 is a Bio-Terrorist attack covertly coordinated and perpetrated at the very highest levels of our political and financial networks.
Primarily it is the desperate but foolishly rushed gambit by Jewish finance capital (Jewish trillionaires operating out of the City of London) and their vast array of obedient servants with names like Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Christopher Wray, - too many criminal conspirators to name. Its easy to prove they did it, and its even easier to show the breathtaking conflicts of interests. Its an array of conspirators but mostly facilitators, all of whom are promised fortunes as long as they play their part in the ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANKIND.