Truth and Righteousness

2 Thessalonians 2:4King James VersionWho opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

1 Corinthians 6:19

King James Version

What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?























