Targeted Childhoods in Tulkarem

The father of the injured Karim Al-Banna discusses the occupation's bombing of a car, which resulted in the wounding of his son and nephew. Four young men were killed, and four others were wounded in Tulkarem camp.
Interview: Father of the wounded Karim Alaa Al-Banna
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 16/01/2025
