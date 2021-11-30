© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Charged With Murder In India & FBI Pays Informants To Do Their Dirty Work
Follow
4
Share
Report
161 views • November 30, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
FBI pays informants to carry out false flags - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81291/fbi-and-other-agencies-paid-informants-548-million-in-recent-years-with-many-committing-authorized.html
German idiot wants you locked down forever - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/world-medical-association-chair-demands-national-lockdowns-compulsory-jabs-fears-covid
Doctor from South Africa says symptoms are mild - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgMrO9i4sy0
How did variant get into Australia - https://twitter.com/TheMarcitect/status/1464969513569423363
Switerland has it all figured out - https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1465049749392969729
Well here comes the lockdowns - https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1465367612586663947
Bill Gates charged with murder in India - https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/bill-gates-charged-with-murder-for-covid-19-vaccine-death-in-indias-high-court-death-penalty-sought/
Who knew how famous Chuck is in Russia, Thanks James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDc2v3hFSKQ
Will the democrats back a bill allowing you more freedom - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81289/freedom-to-travel-act-of-2021-introduced-in.html
Liberal visits New Hampshire, gets triggered by gun shop - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/massachusetts-liberal-visits-parents-new-hampshire-meltdown-gun-stores-window-posters/
Students want Rittenhouse out of ASU, even though he attends online - https://thepostmillennial.com/woke-students-want-kyle-rittenhouse-kicked-out-of-asu?utm_campaign=64499
CNN reports cars are getting out of hand - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/28/cnn-reports-cars-have-advanced-from-looting-to-terrorism-and-murder/?
Dumbass Buttigieg wants you in an electric car - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/faith-freedom-self-reliance/buttigieg-says-once-families-own-electric-cars-they-will-never-have-to-worry-about-gas-prices-again?
Woman tries to breastfeed cat in flight - https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/11/28/to-the-horror-of-fellow-passengers-woman-breastfeeds-cat-on-delta-flight-n483136
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462503433911484416
Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts V - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvnE6IJZugA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
FBI pays informants to carry out false flags - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81291/fbi-and-other-agencies-paid-informants-548-million-in-recent-years-with-many-committing-authorized.html
German idiot wants you locked down forever - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/world-medical-association-chair-demands-national-lockdowns-compulsory-jabs-fears-covid
Doctor from South Africa says symptoms are mild - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgMrO9i4sy0
How did variant get into Australia - https://twitter.com/TheMarcitect/status/1464969513569423363
Switerland has it all figured out - https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1465049749392969729
Well here comes the lockdowns - https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1465367612586663947
Bill Gates charged with murder in India - https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/bill-gates-charged-with-murder-for-covid-19-vaccine-death-in-indias-high-court-death-penalty-sought/
Who knew how famous Chuck is in Russia, Thanks James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDc2v3hFSKQ
Will the democrats back a bill allowing you more freedom - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81289/freedom-to-travel-act-of-2021-introduced-in.html
Liberal visits New Hampshire, gets triggered by gun shop - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/massachusetts-liberal-visits-parents-new-hampshire-meltdown-gun-stores-window-posters/
Students want Rittenhouse out of ASU, even though he attends online - https://thepostmillennial.com/woke-students-want-kyle-rittenhouse-kicked-out-of-asu?utm_campaign=64499
CNN reports cars are getting out of hand - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/28/cnn-reports-cars-have-advanced-from-looting-to-terrorism-and-murder/?
Dumbass Buttigieg wants you in an electric car - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/faith-freedom-self-reliance/buttigieg-says-once-families-own-electric-cars-they-will-never-have-to-worry-about-gas-prices-again?
Woman tries to breastfeed cat in flight - https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/11/28/to-the-horror-of-fellow-passengers-woman-breastfeeds-cat-on-delta-flight-n483136
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462503433911484416
Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts V - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvnE6IJZugA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.