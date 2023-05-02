Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Captain Raul Angulo's Big WTC 7 Problem: NIST or NFPA? Not Both! (on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED)
5 views
channel image
RichardGage911
Published Yesterday |

This 38-year veteran Seattle firefighter is in between a rock and hard place.


My guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is a former firefighter who is currently stirring up a hornets nest over at the National Fire Protection Association. I spent 3 days with him, Erik Lawyer, and the Boston 9/11 Truth volunteers at the NFPA annual convention representing the Protecting All Protectors Alliance.


We set up a WTC 7 evidence booth for the thousands of fire protection professionals and fire marshals, commissioners, and chiefs. Learn more about our booth at the Boston NFPA Convention.


Captain Angulo wrote the book on how to fight fires in structures. It is THE standard for fighting fires in buildings - written for the National Fire Protection Association

He has sent his own firefighters into burning skyscrapers in Seattle and has never had to worry about the buildings coming down on them - until now.


JOIN OUR FAMILY OF SUSTAINING SUPPORTERS

JUST $7/MONTH! at https://RichardGage911.org

CSID: eead43a6fbf5df69



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket