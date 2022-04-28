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04/25/2022 India media LatestLY: India Suspends Tourist Visas For Chinese Citizens. As reported by PTI, this decision appeared to be a response to Beijing avoiding India’s appeals about nearly 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes.