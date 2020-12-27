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Government Guidelines Promote Mental Health! Seriously They Really Said That!
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67 views • December 27, 2020
I am not kidding. The study is not yet peer reviewed but it was a real study. I had to read it a few times and check the sources because I was sure it was satire. People, they are literally telling you that you will be happier if you just do what you are told! That is not an exaggeration or over-simplification of this study. Please share this video!
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201224/Researchers-find-correlation-between-consistent-mask-wearing-and-improved-well-being.aspx
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.18.20248477v1
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201224/Researchers-find-correlation-between-consistent-mask-wearing-and-improved-well-being.aspx
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.18.20248477v1
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