UAE Oil Facilities Offline and Qatar Energy's Force Majeure, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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Energy markets are flashing red. With UAE oil offline and Qatar declaring force majeure, the world faces a dangerous supply shock. This isn’t just about fuel—it’s food, industry, and survival. One disruption can ripple globally. The real question: who’s prepared for what comes next?
#EnergyCrisis #OilShock #GlobalSupply #QatarEnergy #UAE #EconomicImpact #CrisisAlert #EnergySecurity
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