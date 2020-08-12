© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden approved - Controversial 'Trolls World Tour' Poppy Doll Discontinued After Critics Say...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • August 12, 2020
#JoeBiden #TrollsWorldTour #TrollDoll #Amazon #Shirt #Slavery #Privates #PoppyDoll #Giggle
The controversial DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll is in the process of being pulled from store shelves after critics of the Hasbro toy issued concerns that an inappropriately-placed button on the product conditioned children "to think pedophilia is ok."
In a Change.org petition, Jessica McManis stated that the doll, based on a character from the animated movie "Trolls World Tour," has a button on her "privates" area under her skirt that causes the doll to gasp and giggle when pushed. As a result, McManis argued that the toy could have a negative impact on impressionable children and asked for people to sign the petition to have the Poppy doll removed from stores.
At press time, the petition, which was aimed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Stores, had reached over 114,000 signatures.
A copy of the viral video featuring the doll that inspired the petition can be seen below.
Archived source: archive.ph/e9Aup
Youtube: youtu.be/PIk4aq3VUD4
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/WbbREVfCnVLz/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vj7he
Brighteon: brighteon.com/02e1da99-c2ac-4f6e-bb4a-8461f4eb8743
The controversial DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll is in the process of being pulled from store shelves after critics of the Hasbro toy issued concerns that an inappropriately-placed button on the product conditioned children "to think pedophilia is ok."
In a Change.org petition, Jessica McManis stated that the doll, based on a character from the animated movie "Trolls World Tour," has a button on her "privates" area under her skirt that causes the doll to gasp and giggle when pushed. As a result, McManis argued that the toy could have a negative impact on impressionable children and asked for people to sign the petition to have the Poppy doll removed from stores.
At press time, the petition, which was aimed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Stores, had reached over 114,000 signatures.
A copy of the viral video featuring the doll that inspired the petition can be seen below.
Archived source: archive.ph/e9Aup
Youtube: youtu.be/PIk4aq3VUD4
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/WbbREVfCnVLz/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vj7he
Brighteon: brighteon.com/02e1da99-c2ac-4f6e-bb4a-8461f4eb8743
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.