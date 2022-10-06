Adam Hardage: Soldier/CEO – Health Freedom Solutions for the “Canceled”

Adam Hardage, co-founder and CEO of Remote Health Solutions, is fighter and a man on a mission. For two decades he served in the U.S. military, first in the Air Force, then in the Army, with the last ten years in the clandestine service. He served in four wars -- Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan-Syria, West Africa – including serving under Gen. Michael Flynn when he was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He co-founded Remote Health Solutions as a “Noah’s Ark” for medicine to provide accessible, affordable, transparent telehealth and telemedicine to families and to provide a system where doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who face being fired and “canceled” can go to escape medical tyranny and continue practicing their professions. He was interviewed at the Reawaken America Tour at the Idaho/Washington Stateline Raceway on September 16, 2022 by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American.





