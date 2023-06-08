PENTAGON Urgently Needs a PLAN-B┃AFU's Counter-Offensive is Failing┃Who did Flood ''Nova Kakhovka''?

Many did not even believe that this day would ever come. The upcoming counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army has been talked about for almost 8 months. And even the most ardent optimists have already begun to lose hope that the long-awaited day of the counteroffensive will someday come. While there were disputes and discussions about why the Kyiv authorities and their Western advisers were postponing the attack on Russian forces along the entire front line, the long-awaited counteroffensive still began. For three days now, the Ukrainian army has been trying to break through the defenses of Russian troops on many sectors of the front.

