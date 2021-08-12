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Article V Convention: Rebutting the Idiocracy of a Juris Doctorate
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21 views • August 12, 2021
Despite the many safe guards for an Article V Convention of States as advocated by Convention of States Action (C.O.S.), this JD (juris doctorate) thinks she is going to expose the dangers thereof! With her GROSS, FLAGRANT, and BRUTISHLY WRONG rendering of history she hopes to further her OWN AGENDA; the destruction of The United States of America by slow strangulation.
Those of us advocating for an Article V Convention of States to purpose amendments to the U.S. Constitution know that our current trajectory, politically and economically, is unsustainable. In addition to getting our own States in line with Constitutional principles, we need a federal balanced budget, federal term limits (executive officers as well as congressional officers), and to limit the scope and jurisdiction of the federal government.
These must be achieved by amendments to the Constitution so as to prevent Congress, the President, and most importantly the Supreme Court from meddling or circumventing them. Please join us and support Convention of States Action by visiting -
- www.conventionofstates.com
Annapolis Convention -
https://www.brighteon.com/721d418d-9074-4064-a0b3-7ef59cab6b3e
State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Short -
https://www.brighteon.com/2be5ba3d-4d76-4f5e-ad02-db72e4e9d896
State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Long -
https://www.brighteon.com/0e9a25da-28cb-403d-ba43-81b670594926
Free Exercise of Religion Obliterated -
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd32f75-02b4-47d2-a4d7-2b368c7faabb
Obamacare Tax VS. Penalty -
https://www.brighteon.com/41acb393-fe43-4d0e-8137-1ece2a155f65
Obamacare The Commerce Clause -
https://www.brighteon.com/046950ef-8435-4055-a5b2-9d2f46876ee6
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Those of us advocating for an Article V Convention of States to purpose amendments to the U.S. Constitution know that our current trajectory, politically and economically, is unsustainable. In addition to getting our own States in line with Constitutional principles, we need a federal balanced budget, federal term limits (executive officers as well as congressional officers), and to limit the scope and jurisdiction of the federal government.
These must be achieved by amendments to the Constitution so as to prevent Congress, the President, and most importantly the Supreme Court from meddling or circumventing them. Please join us and support Convention of States Action by visiting -
- www.conventionofstates.com
Annapolis Convention -
https://www.brighteon.com/721d418d-9074-4064-a0b3-7ef59cab6b3e
State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Short -
https://www.brighteon.com/2be5ba3d-4d76-4f5e-ad02-db72e4e9d896
State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Long -
https://www.brighteon.com/0e9a25da-28cb-403d-ba43-81b670594926
Free Exercise of Religion Obliterated -
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd32f75-02b4-47d2-a4d7-2b368c7faabb
Obamacare Tax VS. Penalty -
https://www.brighteon.com/41acb393-fe43-4d0e-8137-1ece2a155f65
Obamacare The Commerce Clause -
https://www.brighteon.com/046950ef-8435-4055-a5b2-9d2f46876ee6
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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