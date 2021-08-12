Article V Convention: Rebutting the Idiocracy of a Juris Doctorate

Despite the many safe guards for an Article V Convention of States as advocated by Convention of States Action (C.O.S.), this JD (juris doctorate) thinks she is going to expose the dangers thereof! With her GROSS, FLAGRANT, and BRUTISHLY WRONG rendering of history she hopes to further her OWN AGENDA; the destruction of The United States of America by slow strangulation.Those of us advocating for an Article V Convention of States to purpose amendments to the U.S. Constitution know that our current trajectory, politically and economically, is unsustainable. In addition to getting our own States in line with Constitutional principles, we need a federal balanced budget, federal term limits (executive officers as well as congressional officers), and to limit the scope and jurisdiction of the federal government.These must be achieved by amendments to the Constitution so as to prevent Congress, the President, and most importantly the Supreme Court from meddling or circumventing them. Please join us and support Convention of States Action by visiting -- www.conventionofstates.comAnnapolis Convention -State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Short -State Convention VS. Constitutional Convention Long -Free Exercise of Religion Obliterated -Obamacare Tax VS. Penalty -Obamacare The Commerce Clause -Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.Special Thanks To:Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com