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German Doctor Arrested While Livestreaming about Covid and the New Infection Protection Law
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404 views • November 19, 2020
Yesterday Germany passed a law that gives the executive branch unlimited power without needing to ask the parliament anymore and completely nullifies any constitutional rights of all citizens. Under the Infection Protection Law, culture is no longer classified as entertainment.
Bayern police broke into Dr. Andreas Noack's house while he was livestreaming on YouTube about this subject.
"I was just following orders."
Bayern police broke into Dr. Andreas Noack's house while he was livestreaming on YouTube about this subject.
"I was just following orders."
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