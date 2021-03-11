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Noah's Ark was found with advanced technology metal alloy. NWO destroyed the evidence with HAARP weather war. Pastors are hiding information
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255 views • March 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). As part of God’s final warning before bringing judgment, the Noah’s Ark was found in the 1960s in Turkey. The Illuminati government did a mock excavation and claimed that it was nothing. The archaeologist Ron Wyatt prayed for an earthquake. God sent an earthquake and it revealed the wooden ribs of the boat and it was the exact biblical size. Wyatt found metal in a line all along the Noah’s Ark, and no metal was found outside the area. He found out the metal was made from an alloy of very high technology metals from the Atlantis civilization, and not the primitive Ark that the Illuminati NWO church pastors had been making it look to be. The metal that made up the rivets of Noah’s Ark included high tech metal like titanium and aluminum, which was resistant to water. The Ark found showed that it was not a primitive box like the Illuminati Church State teaches in their Illuminati 501c3 certified church institutions’ Sunday schools by their Illuminati ordained and approved church ministers, but it was a very modern-shaped high-tech design as we real Christians had been claiming. If all the life on earth was hybridized and cross-bred by the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Luciferian Wicca technocrat mystery school religions nephilim secret societies pedophile cannibal NWO globalist elite nephilim world leaders, then they had to have had very advanced technology equivalent to all the space fleets and cities on other planets that the Illuminati NWO and the Nazi 4th Reich have, right now. If all these nephilims and chimeras escaped Noah’s flood to other planets and into the Hollow Earth cities, they must have had very advanced technology just like the cities on Mars planet that we had since the 1950s. The nephilim aliens and chimera aliens have returned now from the various planets and Hollow Earth cities and the abyss, because the Western feminist nations’ apostate lukewarm wicked End Times religious Christian convert hordes have removed God’s spiritual protection by redefining hundreds of Bible verses, such as on “women’s head coverings” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” and “prohibition of making church into an unbiblical 10% salary taxing business corporation,” and thereby, replacing Jesus with their post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy grandchildren’s Western values Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. The Church has to receive God’s judgment now. The discovery of Noah’s Ark was supposed to be a warning of the coming Tribulation Age judgment just as in Noah’s days, but the apostate End Times Church has pretty much ignored it and went on with eating, drinking, marrying, giving in marriage, and breeding genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age judgment. The Illuminati government stopped the excavation of the Noah’s Ark, and they used their HAARP weather war to send a storm to destroy all evidence of the Noah’s Ark that was found. The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar church pastors have succeeded in keeping it pretty much secret from their church donators and their book customers. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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