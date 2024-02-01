Joe Biden's incoherent gaffe reel

Joe Bidens has had a shocking week. Despite the Democrats trying to keep Joe Biden out of the spotlight since the beginning of the year, the President of the United States has still managed to humiliate himself through a series of gaffes, just in the past week. Sky News All Stars James Morrow, James Macpherson and reveal the true extent of Biden’s gaffe-filled public appearances and analyse the effect of these on his hopes for re-election
