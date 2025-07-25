GREEN ENERGY, DARK FUTURE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Europe faces widespread blackouts, the U.S. may not be far behind. Jefferey Jaxen exposes growing vulnerabilities in our power grid and questions whether the rush to renewables is leaving us exposed. Could green energy, AI, and digital control systems be setting the stage for a future energy crisis?
