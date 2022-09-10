SWINDON & WILTS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: GATHERING EVIDENCE OF 5G EMF RADIATION IN SWINDON (7)

Part 7 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.





This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.





This is the final 5G masts survey in Swindon for now.

On Wednesday, 7th September 2022 we monitored two masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings yet again were dangerously high, some off the scale on the TriFields ie: up to and over 20 times the recommended safety limit for EMFS. We discovered a field of solar panels next to the second location, well hidden away in woodland but worryingly close to a school and housing estate.





