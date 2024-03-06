Quo Vadis





March 5, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 2, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis for March 2:





Dear children, do not be discouraged.





My Jesus is with you and will never abandon you.





Place ye your trust and hope in Him and you will be victorious.





Humanity is walking towards the spiritual abyss and the time has come for the great return.





My Son loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Seek in the first place the things of Heaven.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





When ye feel weak, seek ye strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Do not forget: The demon wins when ye are far from My Son Jesus.





Your weapon of defence is love for the truth.





Be attentive!





In God there is no half-truth.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood.





You will still see horrors upon Earth.





By the own hands of men, great destruction will come.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Courage!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on October 25, 2022.





That message follows here:





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_yCceI3BUw