Thomas Young's double slit experiment, a metaphysical perspective. (Metaphysics of the Gods)

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A look into Thomas Young's double slit experiment from a metaphysical perspective, together with the correlation between the focal/subconscious and the day/night polarities of the zodiac. Taken from "Metaphysics of the Gods" and " Language of the Gods" by B R Taylor. https://www.amazon.com/Metaphysics-Gods-Brian-Richard-Taylor/dp/1545416982 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com