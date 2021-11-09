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Newsom Hasn't Been Seen Since He Got Booster & 'Short Illness' Is Code For Fully Vaxxed
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180 views • November 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Short illness is code for fully vaxxed - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1457111862110310406?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another world class athlete goes down - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/florian-dagoury-worlds-top-static-freediver-diagnosed-myocarditis-taking-pfizer-vax-may-end-career/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably just a coincidence - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mr-olympia-shawn-rhoden-dead-from-heart-attack-at-46/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Did Newsom have a reaction to vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10172023/Wheres-Gavin-California-Governor-Newsom-disappears-public-view-10-days.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA, another unelected bureaucracy wants to tell you how to live - https://resistthemainstream.org/osha-considering-permanent-covid-vaccination-rule-with-7-requirements-for-americans/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truck drivers exempt from vaxx - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/11/07/so-now-most-truck-drivers-will-be-exempt-from-the-vaccine-mandates-n427568?ref_src=aimlessnews
NBA mandates the booster - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-declares-the-vaccinated-are-now-the-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now you have to wear a mask to prevent the common cold - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/11/06/cdc-is-indeed-back-to-demanding-americans-wear-masks-n2598688?616?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clueless school union president - https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1457179941980704771?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrat governor says hospital can turn away unvaxxed - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/colorados-democrat-governor-signs-executive-order-to-turn-away-unvaccinated-from-hospitals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This poll won't last long - https://twitter.com/cenkuygur/status/1457056078739296256?ref_src=aimlessnews
Screen shot in case it goes down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cenk-probably-regrets-this-poll/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden shutting down more pipelines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-gang-threatening-shutting-another-pipeline-will-lead-americans-without-heat-winter/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Creepy candidate Biden on Afghanistan - https://twitter.com/JKash000/status/1457128478621552640?ref_src=aimlessnews
Imagine if Trump sent the FBI to journalists house - https://nypost.com/2021/11/07/this-looks-like-biden-doj-persecuting-an-opposition-journalist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought the cost was zero - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/janet-yellen-reveals-net-zero-grand-reset-price-tag-150-trillion?ref_src=aimlessnews
I'd say the percentage is zero - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cdc-director-walensky-has-a-difficult-time-answering-how-many-cdc-employees-are-vaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Not the Babylon Bee - https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/1456638956204924928?ref_src=aimlessnews
82 year old pole vaulter - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/don-isett-82-year-old-pole-vaulter/
Dog says I'm not begging - https://twitter.com/Spike19621/status/1456783213997744128?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1457404487052578819
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Short illness is code for fully vaxxed - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1457111862110310406?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another world class athlete goes down - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/florian-dagoury-worlds-top-static-freediver-diagnosed-myocarditis-taking-pfizer-vax-may-end-career/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably just a coincidence - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mr-olympia-shawn-rhoden-dead-from-heart-attack-at-46/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Did Newsom have a reaction to vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10172023/Wheres-Gavin-California-Governor-Newsom-disappears-public-view-10-days.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA, another unelected bureaucracy wants to tell you how to live - https://resistthemainstream.org/osha-considering-permanent-covid-vaccination-rule-with-7-requirements-for-americans/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truck drivers exempt from vaxx - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/11/07/so-now-most-truck-drivers-will-be-exempt-from-the-vaccine-mandates-n427568?ref_src=aimlessnews
NBA mandates the booster - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-declares-the-vaccinated-are-now-the-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Now you have to wear a mask to prevent the common cold - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/11/06/cdc-is-indeed-back-to-demanding-americans-wear-masks-n2598688?616?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clueless school union president - https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1457179941980704771?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrat governor says hospital can turn away unvaxxed - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/colorados-democrat-governor-signs-executive-order-to-turn-away-unvaccinated-from-hospitals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This poll won't last long - https://twitter.com/cenkuygur/status/1457056078739296256?ref_src=aimlessnews
Screen shot in case it goes down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cenk-probably-regrets-this-poll/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden shutting down more pipelines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-gang-threatening-shutting-another-pipeline-will-lead-americans-without-heat-winter/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Creepy candidate Biden on Afghanistan - https://twitter.com/JKash000/status/1457128478621552640?ref_src=aimlessnews
Imagine if Trump sent the FBI to journalists house - https://nypost.com/2021/11/07/this-looks-like-biden-doj-persecuting-an-opposition-journalist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought the cost was zero - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/janet-yellen-reveals-net-zero-grand-reset-price-tag-150-trillion?ref_src=aimlessnews
I'd say the percentage is zero - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cdc-director-walensky-has-a-difficult-time-answering-how-many-cdc-employees-are-vaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Not the Babylon Bee - https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/1456638956204924928?ref_src=aimlessnews
82 year old pole vaulter - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/don-isett-82-year-old-pole-vaulter/
Dog says I'm not begging - https://twitter.com/Spike19621/status/1456783213997744128?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1457404487052578819
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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