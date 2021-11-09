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Newsom Hasn't Been Seen Since He Got Booster & 'Short Illness' Is Code For Fully Vaxxed
Aimless News
Aimless News
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180 views • November 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Short illness is code for fully vaxxed - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1457111862110310406?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another world class athlete goes down - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/florian-dagoury-worlds-top-static-freediver-diagnosed-myocarditis-taking-pfizer-vax-may-end-career/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Probably just a coincidence - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mr-olympia-shawn-rhoden-dead-from-heart-attack-at-46/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Did Newsom have a reaction to vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10172023/Wheres-Gavin-California-Governor-Newsom-disappears-public-view-10-days.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

OSHA, another unelected bureaucracy wants to tell you how to live - https://resistthemainstream.org/osha-considering-permanent-covid-vaccination-rule-with-7-requirements-for-americans/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Truck drivers exempt from vaxx - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/11/07/so-now-most-truck-drivers-will-be-exempt-from-the-vaccine-mandates-n427568?ref_src=aimlessnews

NBA mandates the booster - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-declares-the-vaccinated-are-now-the-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Now you have to wear a mask to prevent the common cold - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/11/06/cdc-is-indeed-back-to-demanding-americans-wear-masks-n2598688?616?ref_src=aimlessnews

Clueless school union president - https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1457179941980704771?ref_src=aimlessnews

Democrat governor says hospital can turn away unvaxxed - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/colorados-democrat-governor-signs-executive-order-to-turn-away-unvaccinated-from-hospitals/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This poll won't last long - https://twitter.com/cenkuygur/status/1457056078739296256?ref_src=aimlessnews

Screen shot in case it goes down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cenk-probably-regrets-this-poll/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden shutting down more pipelines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-gang-threatening-shutting-another-pipeline-will-lead-americans-without-heat-winter/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Creepy candidate Biden on Afghanistan - https://twitter.com/JKash000/status/1457128478621552640?ref_src=aimlessnews

Imagine if Trump sent the FBI to journalists house - https://nypost.com/2021/11/07/this-looks-like-biden-doj-persecuting-an-opposition-journalist/?ref_src=aimlessnews

I thought the cost was zero - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/janet-yellen-reveals-net-zero-grand-reset-price-tag-150-trillion?ref_src=aimlessnews

I'd say the percentage is zero - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cdc-director-walensky-has-a-difficult-time-answering-how-many-cdc-employees-are-vaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Not the Babylon Bee - https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/1456638956204924928?ref_src=aimlessnews

82 year old pole vaulter - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/don-isett-82-year-old-pole-vaulter/

Dog says I'm not begging - https://twitter.com/Spike19621/status/1456783213997744128?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1457404487052578819


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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