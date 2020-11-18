Covid Vaccine Controversy Explained - With Guest Bill Sardi

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Health journalist Bill Sardi joins today's Liberty Report with the results from his extensive reporting on Covid and the rush to a vaccine. Find out why most everything the "experts" are telling us...is wrong! Plus today - the Danish face mask study is FINALLY published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The results may - or may not - surprise you!