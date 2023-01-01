Create New Account
Exposing more corruption in the FBI
You Silenced Me
Published 18 hours ago

Members of the FBI ( Deep State) with the Biden Administration and the Mainstream Media. Attacked the MAGA Republicans with threats and intimidation. The FBI gave millions of America's tax dollars to Twitter, Facebook and Google in efforts to stop President Trump and his supporters from helping Americans during his presidency. And during the pandemic.

trumpfake newsnewsdemocratspoliticscorruptionsocial mediafbirepublicansinvestigationpolicegovernmentmagapandemicelection interferenceupdatesave americatwitter files

