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Everyone Is Lying
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102 views • March 22, 2022
Ukraine: Autocracy vs. Democracy
* Pluralism is the hallmark of democracy.
* Ukraine’s president bans 11 political parties.
* Political rivals and TV channels shut down.
* Outlawing criticism is not a sign of tolerance.
* We should be honest about Ukrainian leadership.
* Why is everyone lying?
* Maybe because Ukraine now has exactly the sort of ‘democracy’ they’d like to see here in America.
* Freedom in America is not just important to us, our children and grandchildren; it’s important to the globe.
* We are the last free country — and must remain free.
* We have a right to know what we’re funding.
* In fact, we have a constitutional right to free media; but we don’t have that.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301416985001
* Pluralism is the hallmark of democracy.
* Ukraine’s president bans 11 political parties.
* Political rivals and TV channels shut down.
* Outlawing criticism is not a sign of tolerance.
* We should be honest about Ukrainian leadership.
* Why is everyone lying?
* Maybe because Ukraine now has exactly the sort of ‘democracy’ they’d like to see here in America.
* Freedom in America is not just important to us, our children and grandchildren; it’s important to the globe.
* We are the last free country — and must remain free.
* We have a right to know what we’re funding.
* In fact, we have a constitutional right to free media; but we don’t have that.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301416985001
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