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LUXURY CONDO construction site Carlsbad California
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101 views • January 03, 2021
Illegal aliens at condo building site Garfield and Cherry sts. Carlsbad California. I asked for work and was told they had no work for me. All workers foreign latino except one white supervisor. None observed were wearing masks.
"GROUNDBREAKING NEWS, ANALYSIS AND ACTIVISM COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY"
ALSO SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" ON YOUTUBE AND " JONATHAN ADLER" ON INSTAGRAM.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security and the border crisis. Email [email protected] for mailing list and news tips.
Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Infowars Topics, Patriot Activism, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
ANTI FORCED MASKING, 5G, FORCED VACCINES AND FORCED BUSINESS SHUTDOWNS
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, be on mailing list and donate $ contributions.
"GROUNDBREAKING NEWS, ANALYSIS AND ACTIVISM COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY"
ALSO SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" ON YOUTUBE AND " JONATHAN ADLER" ON INSTAGRAM.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security and the border crisis. Email [email protected] for mailing list and news tips.
Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Infowars Topics, Patriot Activism, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
ANTI FORCED MASKING, 5G, FORCED VACCINES AND FORCED BUSINESS SHUTDOWNS
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, be on mailing list and donate $ contributions.
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