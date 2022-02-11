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Why the *Trucker's Horn* is the Sound of Freedom Plus Team USA is Vaxed!
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50 views • February 11, 2022
Watch as John Di Lemme shares Why the *Trucker's Horn* is the Sound of Freedom Plus who mandated that Team USA get vaxed before heading to Beijing Olympics and it wasn't China!
Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
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The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to https://ConservativeMarketplace.com/
Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to https://ConservativeMarketplace.com/
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