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The GREATEST POWER that ALL Whites Ignore...
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38 views • July 13, 2021
Whites have an invalid idea of power. This is due to the lying MSM which creates a false view of various facts of life along with the state which hides and holds back on critically important information. Various Jews have also talked their nonsense which always adds to the confusion. There are several forms of power, and Whites ignore the real power. In fact, Whites make a number of assumptions about nations and life that are not true. The reason for this is because of the way information flows. In this video I look at forms of power.
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So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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