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¿Se vacuno Elena G. de White? Archivo 34-E-2 | Hno. Alejandro Maya | MSPH
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11 views • July 02, 2021
Traducción en Español del Archivo 34-E-2 en PDF:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eIHf7qBUElOg_mveLHulQfC6Lx79JIKm
Archivo 34-E-2 (Documentos para descargar) :
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e1kSj9SxBxDeIA2N_YzGRLxy0b5g54_K
"Vaccination, Drugs, and Serums"
File number: 34-E-2 (Archivo número: 34-E-2)
DRUGS AND VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2628
Should We Immunize? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/9213
Whether or not Sister White Was Vaccinated? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1514
VACCINATION AND SERUM - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/343
ELLEN G. WHITE'S ATTITUDE TOWARD VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/349
THE ATTITUDE OF ELLEN WHITE TOWARD VACCINATION AND X-RAY TREATMENTS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1775
What Ellen G. White Wrote About Vaccination and Serum? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1961
SHOULD WE USE VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2062
ELLEN G. WHITE'S ATTITUDE TOWARDS VACCINATIONS AND X-RAY - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2100
VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/9999
ELLEN G. WHITE ON VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/443
VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/452
https://ellenwhite.org/questions-and-answers/474
****
Enlace original - https://youtu.be/1oGg1y3lvgk
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eIHf7qBUElOg_mveLHulQfC6Lx79JIKm
Archivo 34-E-2 (Documentos para descargar) :
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e1kSj9SxBxDeIA2N_YzGRLxy0b5g54_K
"Vaccination, Drugs, and Serums"
File number: 34-E-2 (Archivo número: 34-E-2)
DRUGS AND VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2628
Should We Immunize? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/9213
Whether or not Sister White Was Vaccinated? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1514
VACCINATION AND SERUM - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/343
ELLEN G. WHITE'S ATTITUDE TOWARD VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/349
THE ATTITUDE OF ELLEN WHITE TOWARD VACCINATION AND X-RAY TREATMENTS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1775
What Ellen G. White Wrote About Vaccination and Serum? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/1961
SHOULD WE USE VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS? - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2062
ELLEN G. WHITE'S ATTITUDE TOWARDS VACCINATIONS AND X-RAY - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/2100
VACCINATION - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/9999
ELLEN G. WHITE ON VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/443
VACCINATIONS AND SERUMS - https://ellenwhite.org/media/document/452
https://ellenwhite.org/questions-and-answers/474
****
Enlace original - https://youtu.be/1oGg1y3lvgk
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