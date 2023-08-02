We've Been Downgraded!

Bidenomics Strikes Again
* Fitch just downgraded its credit rating on U.S. long-term bonds from AAA to AA+.
* We’re a bigger credit risk because we have so much [unpayable] debt.
* This may grossly impact interest rates going forward.
* It’s a warning: if you lent money to (i.e. bought treasury bonds from) the United States, you may not be paid back.
* That’s a problem when you owe $31T.
Editor’s Note
* Best case scenario — the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.
* The interest expense on U.S. national debt is approaching $1T (and will surpass it in the next two quarters).
* Even if we ran a balanced budget, we would still add that much to our debt every year just to pay the interest on it.
* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html
