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Patel Patriot Interviews SLAG, Author of 'The Wartime Presidency' - 20 Dec 2021
Roark183
Roark183
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21 views • March 24, 2022
𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲" 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 20 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021

Patel starts the interview right away.

Here Patel Patriot interviews SLAG, chronologically between Parts 3 & 4 of "The Wartime Presidency" series. However, I've placed it between Parts Zero and 1 of The Wartime Presidency series, as an introduction to SLAG's further videos. He offers some valuable insight and support of the concept that Trump remains in office and how he might be restored to the White House.
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trumpconstitutiondeep-statebidendevolutionelection-fraudshadow-governmentpatel-slag-interview
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