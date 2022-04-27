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Angel in Donbass
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213 views • April 27, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship!
US lies about helping Ukraine while this man has helped Donbass for 8 years under combat conditions.Andrey brings much needed food and medicine to the people of Donbass.
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/azov:78?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
US lies about helping Ukraine while this man has helped Donbass for 8 years under combat conditions.Andrey brings much needed food and medicine to the people of Donbass.
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/azov:78?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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