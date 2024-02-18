Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: HEALTH CARE - REPEAL THE 1962 KENNEDY VACCINATION ACT.
channel image
What is happening
9201 Subscribers
Shop now
46 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the scientific reality of the modern theory of the immune system, upon which he was invited to give the prestige lecture at the National Science Foundation, and why we must repeal the woefully outdated 1962 Kennedy Vaccination Act.

Keywords
town hallcdcvaccinemeaslesjfkwhohealth carerfkscientistengineerdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdrepeal the 1962 kennedy vaccination actindependent candidate for u s president

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket