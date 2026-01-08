‘One More Action & Russia Will…’: Putin ‘REPRIMANDS’ Trump After US Seizes Russian-Flagged Ship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world holds its breath as U.S.–Russia tensions surge to unprecedented levels, pushing both powers toward a perilous standoff. All eyes are fixed on the North Atlantic after Washington seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera. Moscow is furious, condemning the move as a flagrant violation of international law and sovereignty. Russia’s Transport Ministry confirmed the capture, while its Foreign Ministry warned the action breaches the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and demanded Washington not obstruct the return of Russian nationals aboard the vessel.
