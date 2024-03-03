346) Zumbis verdadeiros, o efeito no corpo do roteamento de dados de computação

Centro Nacional de Cibersegurança: https://www.cncs.gov.pt/
- HBC = Human Body Communication (Comunicações via Corpo Humano): https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8868277
- A 100KHz-1GHz Termination-dependent Human Body Communication Channel Measurement using Miniaturized Wearable Devices: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9116556
- BioBlock: A Blockchain Analogous Mechanism for Integrity in IoBNT-Based Drug Delivery Systems: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9864052
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Março 02, 2024.
Porch chat in wv: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.0C8DC410-F180-4FEE-B6CF-5D0B79B100CF:d
345) Sabrina D. Wallace — Querem sobreviver à guerra de plasma? https://www.brighteon.com/08951756-d4e0-4c2a-86fe-8d45301f7f0b
341) Sabrina Wallace - SOLUÇÕES - Sê consciente : https://www.brighteon.com/aa563819-cabd-4a83-9892-3fdb630edcfe
339) Apocalipse Zumbi Transhumanista - A doença X (xenomorfo): https://www.brighteon.com/a8996de5-6d04-44ef-8089-4df480f16819
306) Como assumir controlo sobre os seus biossensores: https://www.brighteon.com/ff8b87ee-069b-43ef-a8bb-f45285dcf231
305) Biofatos quânticos e tudo o mais (Out. 16, 2023): https://www.brighteon.com/c57125f9-1c75-4ba8-b111-c039f41d5dad
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
