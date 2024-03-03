Create New Account
346) Zumbis verdadeiros, o efeito no corpo do roteamento de dados de computação
#ElectrosmogPortugal
51 Subscribers
19 views
Published a day ago

Centro Nacional de Cibersegurança: https://www.cncs.gov.pt/


Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Março 02, 2024.

Porch chat in wv: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.0C8DC410-F180-4FEE-B6CF-5D0B79B100CF:d


345) Sabrina D. Wallace — Querem sobreviver à guerra de plasma? https://www.brighteon.com/08951756-d4e0-4c2a-86fe-8d45301f7f0b

341) Sabrina Wallace - SOLUÇÕES - Sê consciente : https://www.brighteon.com/aa563819-cabd-4a83-9892-3fdb630edcfe

339) Apocalipse Zumbi Transhumanista - A doença X (xenomorfo): https://www.brighteon.com/a8996de5-6d04-44ef-8089-4df480f16819

306) Como assumir controlo sobre os seus biossensores: https://www.brighteon.com/ff8b87ee-069b-43ef-a8bb-f45285dcf231

305) Biofatos quânticos e tudo o mais (Out. 16, 2023): https://www.brighteon.com/c57125f9-1c75-4ba8-b111-c039f41d5dad


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
routinghbcfritarroteamentozumbihuman body communicationvia corpo humanocentro nacional de ciberseguranca

