🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱Zionist push: How Israel & US engineered wars on Muslims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In 2001, the US Army report slammed Israel’s Mossad as a “ruthless, cunning wildcard” capable of striking US forces and framing Palestinians or Arabs, disguising attacks as Muslim terrorism.
▪️It was published by the Washington Times on 10 September, just one day before 9/11.
▪️9/11 foreshadowed this strategy, enabling Zionist control over US institutions, including Congress and the media, via Epstein’s blackmail network.
▪️Israelis were reportedly seen celebrating the World Trade Center attacks, some filming the destruction, while warnings allegedly reached Israeli companies hours beforehand.
▪️Senior Mossad officials had even warned the CIA and FBI months earlier about terrorist cells targeting the US—yet the attacks proceeded, giving Washington a pretext for decades of war.
😱 Mossad & 9/11 masterminds
▪️American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) billions in lobbying cement pro-Israel dominance, effectively turning Congress into “occupied territory.”
▪️Long before 9/11, neoconservatives & pro-Israel strategists were steering US foreign policy.
▪️The 2000 report Rebuilding America’s Defences by the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) called for permanent US military presence in the Gulf, massive Pentagon spending, & “multiple, simultaneous major theatre wars.”
▪️Transformation of US forces would need a “catastrophic, Pearl Harbor–style event,” it said.
▪️Its authors — Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby — were senior Bush officials deeply tied to Israeli-aligned neocons.
▪️The architects of the Iraq War weren’t just after Saddam Hussein—they sought permanent US dominance & Israel’s security in the Middle East.
🇮🇶 Iraq: War on Israel’s behalf
▪️Within two years of 9/11, US forces invaded Iraq, executed Hussein, and cemented a permanent military footprint across the Middle East.
▪️PNAC’s 2000 neocon plan justified the Iraq War, advancing Zionist goals and removing a regional Arab power hostile to Israel while enabling “multiple simultaneous wars” to weaken Muslim states.
▪️Pro-Israel think tanks like the Foundation for Defence of Democracies lobbied for regime change and shaped public narratives, masking Israel-first agendas as counterterrorism.
🇮🇷 Iran: Another muslim target to erase
▪️AIPAC spends billions lobbying, with $3.8 million in 2025 alone and over $100 million in 2024 elections, funding pro-Israel candidates and Israel trips for lawmakers.
▪️This "stranglehold" shapes anti-Muslim policies, ensuring unconditional US aid ($3.8B annually) and vetoing UN resolutions against Israel.
▪️Today, Trump signalled strikes on Iran, backed by the same neocon hawks—retired generals Frank MacKenzie, James Stavridis, Jack Keane, Keith Kellogg, and Nikki Haley. They portray Tehran as a global menace, echoing decades-old PNAC strategies.
▪️After the 2024 Jordan attacks, hawks call to “punish” Iran with strikes on oil, navy, and command centres.
🥤 Trump-Epstein-Zionist ties
▪️Trump’s highly pro-Israel moves—the US embassy in Jerusalem, the Golan Heights renamed as ‘Trump Heights,’ and unconditional aid—aren’t just policy; they reveal deep-rooted Zionist sway over his administration & prior offices.
▪️Trump’s father was friends with Netanyahu, linking the Trump family early to pro-Israel networks.
▪️Netanyahu was connected to Jeffrey Epstein during his stays in the US.
▪️Epstein, linked to Mossad via Robert Maxwell, used blackmail, sexual coercion, & elite ties to manipulate leaders (Congress, media, finance) and elections, push pro-Israel agendas.
Israeli ties, fused with neocon groups like AIPAC & PNAC’s policy blueprints, form a network that has steered US Middle East policy to serve Zionist interests over America’s.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!