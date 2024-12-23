BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Wise Men's Journey: Searching for and Worshiping the King
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
19 views • 4 months ago

In this episode, we dive into the story of the wise men searching for baby Jesus, as told in Matthew 2:1-12. Our speaker also introduces the series 'The Searching for and Worship of the King,' using the song 'We Three Kings of Orient Are' to set the stage. We'll explore the significance of Bethlehem, its historical context, and learn about King Herod's role during this time. Join us for this insightful lesson about the birth of Jesus and the wise men's journey.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:46 Series Introduction: The Searching for and Worship of the King
01:15 The Song: We Three Kings of Orient Are
01:57 Scripture Reading: Matthew Chapter 2
04:30 The Visit of the Wise Men
04:56 Exploring Bethlehem of Judea
08:57 King Herod the Great
10:24 Herod's Achievements and Contributions
11:13 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
christmasbible studydevotionworshiptheologywise menjesus birthbiblical prophecychristian teachingsgospel of matthewking herodhistorical contextbiblical figuresbethlehem history
