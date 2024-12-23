The Wise Men's Journey: Searching for and Worshiping the King

In this episode, we dive into the story of the wise men searching for baby Jesus, as told in Matthew 2:1-12. Our speaker also introduces the series 'The Searching for and Worship of the King,' using the song 'We Three Kings of Orient Are' to set the stage. We'll explore the significance of Bethlehem, its historical context, and learn about King Herod's role during this time. Join us for this insightful lesson about the birth of Jesus and the wise men's journey.



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:46 Series Introduction: The Searching for and Worship of the King

01:15 The Song: We Three Kings of Orient Are

01:57 Scripture Reading: Matthew Chapter 2

04:30 The Visit of the Wise Men

04:56 Exploring Bethlehem of Judea

08:57 King Herod the Great

10:24 Herod's Achievements and Contributions

11:13 Conclusion and Next Steps

