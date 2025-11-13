BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rubio stated that US has almost no tools left to impose new sanctions against Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 2 days ago

Rubio stated that Washington has almost no tools left to impose new sanctions against Russia.

More Rubio:

❗️Trump promised to conduct nuclear weapons tests to ensure their safety, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The US Secretary of State confirmed for the first time that Russia demands the entire territory of the DPR from Ukraine

"We can only judge by what we see. They have clearly stated that they want all of Donetsk, and of course, the Ukrainians will not agree to that. So yes, that is the conclusion we have to draw. They have made demands that Ukraine cannot accept, and we are now at that point," Rubio said.

Adding: 

NEW: Bombshell Epstein email from 2015

Jeffrey Epstein wrote that his 20-year-old girlfriend in 1993, Norwegian heiress Celina Midelfart,  was “given to Donald” after two years.

He also casually offered photos of Trump with girls in bikinis in Epstein’s kitchen, while mocking Trump’s claim that he barely knew him.

This email directly contradicts years of denials from Trump and his lawyers that he had any deeper connection to Epstein beyond “visiting Mar-a-Lago.”

Epstein wrote all this while Trump’s campaign was threatening BuzzFeed for reporting on their ties.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy