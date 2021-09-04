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What is the true catalyst behind COVID-19?
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140 views • September 04, 2021
The-Last American-Vagabond, September 3, 2021
Joining me today is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, here to continue our previous conversation on the topics of Terrain Theory and Germ Theory, and how this very important conversation has everything to do with understanding COVID-19 and its true catalyst.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-andrew-kau..
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Joining me today is Dr. Andrew Kaufman, here to continue our previous conversation on the topics of Terrain Theory and Germ Theory, and how this very important conversation has everything to do with understanding COVID-19 and its true catalyst.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-andrew-kau..
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagab..
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
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