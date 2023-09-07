Conspiracy Theory: CIA Slogan or Liberal Mantra?

Twenty minute video on the original of "conspiracy theory" as a pejorative slogan meaning a crazy, crackpot idea unsupported by facts or logic that any sane person would and should immediately dismiss. Did the CIA create "conspiracy theory" as a pejorative slogan in 1967? Does a declassified CIA memo from 1967 prove it? If not, where did the slogan come from?
Short Article:
https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-did-the-cia-create-the-conspiracy-theory-label/
Short Link: https://bit.ly/3PsKOeB
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
Rumble (Video): https://rumble.com/c/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.